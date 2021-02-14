Bulk of economy should bounce back this year, says PM Lee

Singapore's rebound from the pandemic will be uneven, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has cautioned - although the bulk of the economy should bounce back this year.

He said sectors such as tourism, transport, aviation and construction may take longer to recover.

"We are expecting some rebound this year. Last year was minus 5 to 6 per cent. That was particularly also because we had a circuit breaker period, which had a big impact on activity," PM Lee told reporters at Changi General Hospital after visiting workers in essential services on the first day of Chinese New Year on Friday.

"The Year of the Ox should be better than the Year of the Rat in terms of the economy."

PM Lee also said Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination programme will enter its next phase on Feb 22, when seniors across the island start getting their jabs.

This comes after a month-long pilot, in which those aged 70 and above in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar began receiving their vaccinations on Jan 27.

The multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 will announce the schedule of the vaccinations, said PM Lee, who reiterated the goal of getting the country vaccinated by the third quarter or by the end of the year at the latest.