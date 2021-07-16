Bukit Batok bus accident: Drivers discharged from hospital

The driver who was operating the Tower Transit bus that fell on its side in an accident at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange on Sunday has been discharged from hospital with minor injuries. Mr Mohammad Salleh Mian is now resting at home, Tower Transit said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

An SBS Transit driver who was standing on the pavement when two Tower Transit buses collided and propelled him 2m down to the ramp below has also been discharged.

In a Facebook post after several colleagues visited its driver yesterday, SBS Transit said Mr Alias sustained spinal and rib injuries but was in good spirits. "He will continue with follow-up appointments with his doctors and physiotherapy sessions and is on hospitalisation leave until the end of the month," it added.

Tower Transit's managing director Winston Toh and staff from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) visited Mr Mohammad Salleh at home on Tuesday, bringing him gifts such as fruits and a new pair of shoes to replace the ones he lost in the accident. Tower Transit said: "We're glad he's in good spirits and recovering in the company of his loved ones. You'll still see some bruising to his face in the photos, but he's assured us that he's feeling better."

The bus service provider added that Mr Mohammad Salleh was seen immediately attending to his passengers after the accident, and he noticed that he was injured himself only a while later. Photos in the Facebook post showed him with a large bruise under his right eye.

On Sunday, two Tower Transit buses that serve the feeder route 945 collided at the Bukit Batok Bus Interchange. Three drivers and 15 passengers were involved in the accident. All the passengers were on the bus that flipped on its side.

A 65-year-old male bus driver was arrested for a rash act causing grievous hurt, police said on Monday. Investigations are ongoing.

Tower Transit said in an update the same day that most of the passengers who were hospitalised with injuries have been discharged.

Assistant secretary-general of NTUC Melvin Yong also visited Mr Mohammad Salleh, and said the union has spoken to his employer about his medical leave, expenses and work arrangements.

Tower Transit said it was also in touch with most of the injured passengers and trying to reach the others. "We've sent gift baskets and are hoping to visit them too. We're also assisting them with their medical and insurance claims," it said.

The LTA on Wednesday night said it takes a serious view of all incidents involving public buses, and has issued an advisory to public bus operators about driving safely.

All four public bus operators have increased engagement with their bus drivers about safety, LTA said. The other two operators are SMRT and Go-Ahead Singapore.