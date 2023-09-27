Buildings near bomb site structurally safe, damage might be from pre-existing conditions: BCA

SINGAPORE - The buildings near the bomb site in Upper Bukit Timah where the World War II relic was detonated on Tuesday are structurally safe for residents to return to, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Wednesday.

Damage to Hazel Park condominium’s common areas including cracked glass, dislodged plaster from ceilings and fallen light bulbs, are non-structural, the authority added.

“Some could be due to the impact of the blast while some could be pre-existing condition before the disposal operation,” said BCA.

The damaged areas in Hazel Park condominium have been cordoned off as a safety precaution and minor repair works are already underway, it added.

A team of 46 BCA engineers on Tuesday inspected Hazel Park condominium and other buildings within a 200m radius of the bomb after the 100kg WWII relic was disposed of in two controlled explosions. All were found to be structurally safe.

BCA said: “Buildings in Singapore are structurally designed to withstand tremors, including effects of a blast from a distance.”

There were no other reports of damages in other buildings within 200m of the bomb disposal site, it added.

In the largest evacuation operation involving a WWII relic, more than 4,000 residents within a 200m radius of where the unexploded bomb had been found were made to vacate their homes on Tuesday morning.

Residents were told it was safe to go home at about 5pm on Tuesday, some nine hours after they had evacuated.