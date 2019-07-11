Buildings begin fire-safety upgrades

From as early as December 2017, International Plaza in Anson Road had begun reviewing its fire-safety measures which had not been extensively upgraded since the building was constructed in 1976.

These upgrading works, such as replacing emergency lighting across the commercial and residential building's 50 storeys, are estimated to cost about $200,000.

But the building's general manager N. Dev Raj said that the management is happy to do so to keep its occupants of up to 6,000 safe.

"We recognise that this building is more than 40 years old, which is a significant age," he said yesterday.

These ongoing upgrades have been timely, as proposed legislation tabled in Parliament on Monday to amend the Fire Safety Act could soon require around 500 buildings - including International Plaza - to install critical fire-safety features to keep up with the latest Fire Code. The buildings were identified based on their age, as well as their occupancy load and profile of their occupants.

For International Plaza, six features have been identified for mandatory upgrading by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) during consultations with its management earlier this month.

As the building had already begun its own upgrading works, two of the six features have already been enhanced in the past 12 months - the exit signs and emergency lights. Upgrading works for the fire alarm system, fire hose reel and fire extinguishers will be done by December, said Mr Raj.

The remaining feature involves installing two protective staircases that lead out of the building. This would be a challenging task due to the building's layout, said Mr Raj.

The SCDF had earlier said that while these buildings remain safe from fires, the upgrades would further enhance the safety of their occupants. It added that flexibility will be exercised on a case-by-case basis and alternative solutions or time extensions may be granted.

Mr Raj said a professional engineer will be engaged to submit proposals on ways to meet requirements.

Another building that would be required to update its fire-safety features is the Ling Kwang Home for Senior Citizens, which was built in 1983. The nursing home in Serangoon Garden estate began upgrading works about two weeks ago to install walls and fire-rated doors to separate exit staircases from the occupied areas of the buildings, as well as to create areas of refuge for occupants, especially those with mobility issues.

Works will be completed by the end of the year, and will cost the nursing home, which has around 300 residents, about $200,000.

The proposed amendments in the law are needed to keep up with latest developments in fire safety, said consulting engineer Chong Kee Sen, former president of The Institution of Engineers, Singapore. "So it's not that our standards are low and we're trying to catch up, but it's just a natural progression as a developed city," he said.

Other proposals in the Fire Safety (Amendment) Bill are offences to prosecute suppliers who use non-compliant fire-safety products - necessary to close the gap in current law, which prosecutes building owners, said Mr Chong.

Fire-safety enforcement may also be outsourced to third parties, such as auxiliary officers as well as retired SCDF and police officers.

In responses to The Straits Times, private security firms Certis Cisco and Aetos said they welcome the opportunity to include fire-safety inspections in the scope of work of their auxiliary officers.