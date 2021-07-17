Building SAF values from the trenches

The Republic's first and longest-serving chief of defence force Winston Choo shaped the culture and values of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) - not by issuing orders alone but by living and breathing these values, said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

"Winston Choo epitomised the SAF and led by example," said Mr Teo at the launch of Mr Choo's 280-page memoir, A Soldier At Heart, at Temasek Club yesterday.

Mr Teo, a former navy chief, also related how he had served under Mr Choo, and learnt from how the retired lieutenant-general led his soldiers as well as engaged with foreign leaders.

Mr Choo, who turns 80 on Sunday, was 17 when he joined the Singapore Volunteer Corps as a bugler, and rose through the ranks from private to military chief - a post he held from 1974 to 1992.

After his retirement, he served as ambassador to various countries and was chairman of the Singapore Red Cross.

Mr Choo's most important contribution was to the development of the SAF, said Mr Teo, who described how he built national service as an institution and professionalised the three services - the army, air force and navy - among other feats.

The Senior Minister also lauded how Mr Choo formed relationships with generations of soldiers.

"He parachuted and dived, jogged with his men, and went into the trenches with them. He cared deeply about his soldiers, and spent long hours talking with them, listening to their problems, getting to know them and their families," said Mr Teo.

"I saw how he valued his soldiers, sailors and airmen, and engaged them easily. They trusted him because of his open and sincere manner."

These people skills also served Singapore well, through the warm ties Mr Choo developed with other armed forces in the region and beyond - which continue to be of great value today, said Mr Teo.

Mr Teo said he too had benefited from observing Mr Choo - in how he won trust and put forward Singapore's positions in a friendly but firm way, and advanced cooperation while safeguarding the Republic's interests.

Speaking at yesterday's event, Mr Choo acknowledged leaders like Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak, founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and Old Guard minister Goh Keng Swee for giving him the opportunity to take on significant responsibilities and appointments, "without which, my story would not have been worth sharing".

"I am thankful for their faith in me, and for allowing me to walk in their shadow and benefit from their wisdom, their strength and their greatness," he added.

Earlier, Mr Teo had concluded it was no exaggeration to describe Mr Choo as having had an impact on every Singaporean.

His memoir is more than the life story of a remarkable man, said the Senior Minister.

"This book is a legacy… to all Singaporeans, especially those who serve in General Choo's beloved SAF - past, present and future - to make Singapore more secure."

•A Soldier At Heart is published by Landmark Books and is available for $35 (before GST) at major bookshops.