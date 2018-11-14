Building family bonds makes relocating very worthwhile

For Captain Alvin Leow, fulfilling his ambition as a flying instructor also meant involving his family.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) officer had to persuade his wife to take a two-year break from her bank job to relocate to Perth, where the air force conducts training at Base Pearce in the suburb of Bullsbrook.

The couple also had to ease the anxiety of their children, two-year-old Reanne, and five-year-old Reyes, who had to move from a kindergarten in Singapore to one near their home in Burns Beach where they have been living for over a year.

The Royal Australian Air Force's Base Pearce is where the nine-month Basic Wings Course for RSAF pilots and weapon systems officer trainees is conducted, along with flying instructor courses.

The air force celebrated 25 years of the Pearce Detachment's training there on Monday.

A commemorative plaque was unveiled by Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How at the ceremony, which was attended by RSAF personnel, their families and senior Australian defence officials.

There was also a flypast involving four PC-21 trainer aircraft, one of which was flown by Capt Leow, who previously operated the F-15SG fighter jets.

The 35-year-old teaches the Basic Wings Course, which covers areas such as aircraft handling, take-off and landing, navigation, night flying and basic aerobatics. As aspiring pilots become military officers before earning their wings, he trains them in both their flying and leadership skills.

Capt Leow said: "Being an instructor is a different ballgame compared to just flying alone. More than just flying - we play the roles of a mentor and a coach to build the next generation of pilots, which is very meaningful...

"(But) I had to convince my wife initially, the thing that was difficult for her was to give up her career, but the time spent with the family is something that we can't exchange for anything else."

Capt Leow's posting will end in August next year.

This is the first time that Ms Mindy Poh, 34, and her children have lived away from home for an extended period. Ms Poh said: "The kids had a little bit of relocation anxiety, but we call home almost every night, and that helped make them more comfortable here."

Being part of a close-knit community of more than 200 RSAF servicemen and their families also helped.

Ms Poh added: "When the kids go to school, most of the time we meet the other wives for lunch, and after yoga we go to each other's homes to cook food that reminds us of home, such as mee siam, bak kut teh and curry fish head."

Things that the family will miss when they return to Singapore are the places of nature and the "beautiful blue skies" in Perth, said Ms Poh.

Added Capt Leow: "In the winter months we'll stay indoors and go to indoor playgrounds, but when the weather is good, we'll... visit parks, go on road trips, or go camping."

Despite having to give up her job temporarily, Ms Poh appreciates the less hectic lifestyle in Australia.

She said: "To a certain extent, I think it's a privilege and something fortunate that I can forgo working for a while and watch my kids grow, hitting certain milestones.

"Such chances I would not have if I'm a working mum, so that's quite satisfying."