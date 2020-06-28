Budget support measures help tide workers over crisis: DPM Heng

The various financial support measures in the Budget have been effective in helping workers keep their jobs and tide them over this period, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

"These have been very helpful to residents and I hope that we will continue to look at what else needs to be done. When I asked them if these have been adequate, many of them said 'yes', they can feel the flow of benefits," he added.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, was speaking to reporters after meeting hawkers and residents at Teban Gardens Market and Food Centre in West Coast GRC.

With him were two incumbent members of the People's Action Party (PAP) team, Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran and Ms Foo Mee Har.

Mr Heng said his visit was meant to see if the Budget support measures have been working as intended, and if Singaporeans have further concerns. He was glad to hear many people, including stallholders and workers, tell him the financial support has helped.

"A job is the most important thing for our people, because once they have that, it's not just one-time support, but it is a continuous stream of income that you can look forward to," said Mr Heng.

"So I'm very glad to see that many of our companies are responding to this, and our workers are keeping their jobs."

The four Budgets this year will see around $93 billion spent to help companies, workers and households cope with the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, and a key measure is the Jobs Support Scheme to help companies retain workers by footing up to 75 per cent of the first $4,600 of local workers' wages.

Mr Heng also said others told him they were glad to have the Solidarity Payment - $600 in cash for all adult Singaporeans - and Solidarity Utilities Credit scheme, along with service and conservancy charges rebates and income relief for the self-employed. Public agencies are working hard to ensure the schemes reach their intended beneficiaries, he said, adding that the hawkers he met are glad that they get rental waivers for five months, and a range of support measures.

Residents are also coping, he said. "People are adjusting very well to this new situation. Many of them have told me how they are supporting one another, and this is the neighbourly spirit that we need to develop in our society."

Mr Heng noted that some companies which have done well during this Covid-19 period have rewarded workers with bonuses, saying more companies should do so.

While most of Singapore's economy has resumed since the second phase of reopening began last Friday, Mr Heng urged caution as the pandemic is still raging globally.

He later visited Causeway Point in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, accompanied by members of the PAP team there, Minister Lawrence Wong and Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad, and will be visiting constituencies islandwide in the coming days.

Meanwhile, asked about the challenge posed by Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who is leading a team from the Progress Singapore Party to contest the five-member West Coast GRC, Mr Iswaran noted that other parties have contested the GRC in the past.

"Our message and stance have been consistent. We're focused on improving the lives and livelihoods of our residents. In other words, we want to take care of their needs, we want to enhance their well-being," he said.

The focus is on helping residents with immediate challenges posed by the Covid-19 situation, and also prepare for the long term, he said: "That is our message to our residents, and that is the basis on which we will campaign, and we will stand on our track record."