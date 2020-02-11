Budget speech to start next Tuesday at 3pm

This year's Budget statement will be delivered next Tuesday at 3pm by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.

But the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation means that post-Budget dialogues and engagement plans, such as "chit-chat" sessions with residents organised by the People's Association (PA) and grassroots organisations to gather feedback, might be adjusted.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), PA and government feedback unit Reach said in a joint statement yesterday that they will post updates on their websites or social media channels for those interested in the post-Budget feedback sessions.

They also listed online feedback channels that residents can use to voice their views. These include the Singapore Budget website, Reach's Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as the feedback form on Reach's website.

The authorities added that Reach will have booths at the Institute of Technical Education (College West), Paya Lebar Square, Nanyang Technological University and Waterway Point after the statement has been delivered.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah has said this year's Budget will be comprehensive, tackling issues ranging from environmental sustainability to helping families cope with rising costs of living and caregiving needs.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said the Budget will announce measures to help workers upskill, reskill and seize new opportunities, even as it addresses companies' needs in the challenging investment climate.

The Straits Times will be providing live coverage as Mr Heng announces the details in Parliament.

There will be live-streaming of his speech and a live blog on the ST website, as well as a Budget microsite and updates on the publication's Facebook, Telegram and Twitter accounts.

Readers can also sign up for e-mail updates of the proceedings.

