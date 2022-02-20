Budget shows Govt's intentions to tackle inequality: Panel

Budget 2022 presented a slew of changes to make Singapore's tax system more progressive and demonstrated the Government's intentions to address inequality, a panel of experts said yesterday.

However, they also pointed out that more could be done to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and lower-income residents, and to tax the wealthiest in Singapore's society.

The panellists were speaking at a post-Budget discussion organised by the Economic Society of Singapore (ESS) at voco Orchard Singapore and highlighted several key announcements made during Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget speech on Friday, such as the higher carbon tax and changes to manpower policies.

One panellist, Mr James Cheo, HSBC's managing director and chief investment officer for South-east Asia, global private banking and wealth, said that while the new property tax increases mean the top 7 per cent of owner-occupied residential properties will be affected, wealth taxes can be more targeted.

"It can be crafted to be more specific to target, for example, the (wealthiest) 0.1 per cent of people in Singapore," he said.

Mr Cheo acknowledged that at the end of the day, it is about how much Singapore values inclusion and how much it wants the strongest in the society to help its weakest, which is a big debate.

"But I think the direction is set to be a more inclusive society, and... in many ways, this Budget is well balanced," he said.

Another speaker, Association of Small and Medium Enterprises vice-president Ang Yuit, said Budget 2022 was a continuation of various measures that had earlier been signalled or implemented for SMEs. He outlined the continued challenges that businesses face, including rising energy and labour costs, and suggested more could have been done to cushion the impact on firms.

Changes to government procurement contracts could also be introduced to shift the emphasis away from securing the lowest pricing, which advantages larger corporations, to help SMEs grow, Mr Ang added.

The panel also brought up the Progressive Wage Model (PWM), which sets out minimum pay and training requirements for workers at different skill levels.

On this point, OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling, who was moderator of the discussion, noted that there is an implicit assumption under the PWM that if an employer pays a worker higher wages, he will get higher productivity from the worker.

But how employers can ensure that productivity gains come through is an issue which perhaps needs to be addressed, said Ms Ling, who is also ESS vice-president.

Associate Professor Walter Theseira from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) noted that unemployment insurance was not mentioned during Budget 2022, despite it being much talked about last year.