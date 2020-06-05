Budget payouts to Singaporeans set to hit $3.5b in June

The total amount given out to Singaporeans to help them cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, under the Care and Support Package and the Solidarity Payment this year, is set to reach $3.5 billion this month.

This includes the second tranche of the cash payout to individuals under the Care and Support Package - $600 or $300, depending on income - that will be credited to Singaporeans' bank accounts from June 18, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

Parents with at least one Singaporean child aged 20 and under this year will each receive an extra $300, while Singaporeans aged 50 and above will get another $100 in cash. This means that eligible Singaporeans will receive up to $1,000 this month to help them with living costs.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday that the June payouts will total $1.6 billion.

It is crucial to care for and support Singaporeans during the pandemic and the payouts will alleviate their concerns about family expenditure, he added.