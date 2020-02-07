Budget measures to cope with coronavirus: Indranee

Budget 2020 will be a comprehensive one that helps companies and workers transform, as well as support families and ensure environmental and financial sustainability, Ms Indranee Rajah said.

Measures will also be in place to help businesses cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

"(Singapore has) a sound financial position and strong fundamentals. We will be able to withstand the current situation, but have to make some adjustments and make sure our companies and workers are supported," said the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance yesterday.

In an interview with Singapore Press Holdings radio station Money FM 89.3, she said the Government had started the year expecting steady growth.

"But the new coronavirus situation will have a global impact. This is something we have to take into account," she said to hosts Elliot Danker and Ryan Huang.

On Feb 1, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said a relief package is in the works to help the hardest-hit transport and tourism sectors.

But Singapore has been through such a crisis before and companies can take advantage of the slower pace of activity to build their capabilities, said Ms Indranee.

She noted that during the Sars period in 2003, the Government had come up with a response package to help businesses. Six years later during the global financial crisis, it used the slowdown to retrain workers.

Meanwhile, work must continue - not just to address present needs, but also to position Singapore for the future, she said. Businesses can expect targeted support to move into new growth areas and hire those with the right skills.

"Many small and medium-sized enterprises know it's important to tap the digital economy, but they have to make sense of all the things in the market. So we want to look at packages that will help them make those choices," she said.

There will also be initiatives to help smaller companies scale up, and retrenched workers to find new jobs.

Citing the financial services sector as an example, Ms Indranee said there had been "considerable success" with the professional conversion programme.

Those who lost their jobs were retrained and moved into other areas.

Companies will also have more incentives to employ older workers.

"Singaporeans are living longer and healthier. Not all want to work full-time, but people want to be active and do something fulfilling.

"They may choose to work or volunteer, but we want to have the right conditions - the ability to choose what they want to do in their retirement," she said, reiterating her announcement last month that there will be Budget initiatives to promote volunteerism.

From the social sector, there are calls for more support for families, the vulnerable and disadvantaged. "We know that families would like to have greater support with the cost of living. Families looking after younger children and older parents feel the crunch more," she added.

While she did not provide details, she said climate change, too, will be addressed in the upcoming Budget.

She added that the measures are the result of extensive consultations with the public.

More than 10,000 responses were collected during the annual feedback exercise by government feedback unit Reach, the People's Association and the Finance Ministry in December and January.

Responding to concerns that not everyone will benefit, she explained that existing programmes will continue and each Budget builds on previous ones. "Every year we look at what the emerging needs are, and the things that have to be addressed."

DPM Heng will be delivering his Budget speech on Feb 18.