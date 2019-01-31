Budget help for the underprivileged

The Singapore Budget, which will be presented on Feb 18 by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, will cover social programmes that focus on the elderly, healthcare and education as well as pay special attention to helping the disadvantaged and underprivileged.

Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah said at an event yesterday: "We are putting special focus on how we can help those who are underprivileged, from a disadvantaged background, and the Uplift committee (Uplifting Pupils in Life and Inspiring Families Taskforce) will be a part of that."

Meanwhile, a pre-Budget survey by government feedback arm Reach found that a main concern among Singaporeans is getting access to affordable, quality healthcare.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Special focus on disadvantaged in Budget, says Indranee