Budget debate: NMP Yip Pin Xiu calls for national code to address sexual violence on campus

SINGAPORE - A national code or guideline on addressing campus sexual violence should be developed, said Nominated MP Yip Pin Xiu on Thursday (Feb 27).

This can be adopted by all education institutions, thus resolving the problem of institutions having different policies and protocols for dealing with sexual violence on campus, she added.

Ms Yip, who made the call during the debate on the Budget statement, said undergraduate Monica Baey's case last year had shown that it is often inadequate to rely on institutions to develop their own policies and protocols for such cases.

In April 2019, Ms Baey posted a series of Instagram stories detailing how she was filmed in the shower at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Eusoff Hall and expressed frustration over what she saw as a lack of serious action taken against the culprit.

The university ordered the culprit, undergraduate Nicholas Lim to write Ms Baey a letter of apology, suspended him for a semester, barred him from entering halls and residences, and made him undergo counselling.

He was also handed a conditional warning by the police.

The incident had sparked a national debate on whether the perpetrator was let off too lightly, and also inspired a discussion about disciplinary processes in universities and how sexual misconduct cases are handled.

Said Ms Yip: "Whether a student gets their case investigated, how it will be investigated, and what the outcomes may be, and what support they receive as victims would differ depending on where they go to school. This should not be the case. Violence is violence, and should be dealt with the same way regardless of institution."

Such a national code, she proposed, would set out the duties of the schools to ensure zero tolerance of sexual harassment, provide adequate victim-care support, and set out standards and principles for investigating and managing complaints.

She noted that 56 cases of sexual misconduct involving students were reported to the autonomous universities over the academic years of 2015 to 2017.

Many more of such cases may have gone unreported due to the stigma around sexual violence, she added.

Ms Yip also flagged the rise of sexual violence involving the use of technology such as social media, spy cameras and mobile recording devices as another worrying trend.

She asked if mechanisms could be set up to swiftly remove non-consensually shared intimate materials, even before the perpetrator is convicted.

This is already being done in Australia, where complaints about intimate recordings being shared non-consensually can be made to the e-Safety Commissioner online. The Commissioner can issue removal notices for the end-user or service provider to remove the materials in question within 48 hours.

"Even with the successful conviction of the perpetrator, the traumatic effects of having one's intimate images and recordings still circulating in the public domain will still be felt by survivors. I hope that survivors of such offences can be better protected," she said.