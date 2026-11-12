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Budget 2027: Singaporeans invited to share their views and suggestions till Jan 6

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Budget 2027 is scheduled to be presented in February 2027.

Budget 2027 is scheduled to be presented in February 2027.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans can now submit their views and suggestions for Budget 2027 until Jan 6, ahead of its February parliamentary delivery.

The Singapore Budget outlines the Government’s financial policy for the coming financial year, which runs from April 1 till March 31, and fiscal measures to be implemented.

It includes the revised government revenue and expenditure projections for the current financial year, and estimates for the upcoming financial year.

Announcing the launch of public consultations on Nov 12, the Ministry of Finance called for input from citizens, businesses and organisations across three core themes:

  • strengthening Singapore’s economic resilience and competitiveness;

  • investing in Singapore’s workers; and

  • providing greater assurance for Singaporeans.

Feedback can be submitted online via the Singapore Budget website (go.gov.sg/mofbudget2027), as well as the following REACH and People’s Association (PA) portals:

To gather public input on the ground, government feedback unit REACH will hold a physical pre-Budget Listening Point, with dates and venues to be announced later on its social media channels.

The PA and its grassroots organisations will also gather views and suggestions through neighbourhood “ShareYourViews” sessions across the island and via online community channels, with schedules listed on the PA webpage.

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