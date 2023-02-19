Budget 2023: Extention of 250% tax deduction for donations until 2026 welcomed by charities

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s decision to extend its tax deduction rate for donations for another three years until the end of 2026, one of the measures announced during the Budget unveiled on Feb 14, was welcomed by Institutions of a Public Character (IPCs) and other bodies The Sunday Times spoke to.

“The extension... will continue to encourage the spirit of giving over the next few years. This scheme will continue to benefit donors, charities and beneficiaries,” said the Hope Initiative Alliance (HIA) in a statement on Feb 15.

HIA president, Reverend Ezekiel Tan, said: “When people of different races, religions and identities collectively work for the betterment of those around us, they nurture trust and positive bonds. As a result, we become a resilient and united society.”

Deloitte South-east Asia’s clients and markets leader James Walton said the steps are “consistent with the Government’s ongoing effort to foster a culture of giving, particularly in a time where the rising cost of living... could present more challenges for certain community groups”.

Also announced during the Budget was the enhancement of the existing Business and IPC Partnership Scheme into a broader Corporate Volunteer Scheme (CVS).

Come Jan 1, 2024, the scope of qualifying volunteering activities will be expanded to include those conducted virtually or outside of the IPC’s premises.

The qualifying per-IPC cap will also double to $100,000 per calendar year, to facilitate deeper partnerships between businesses and IPCs.

“The new CVS... is promising. We hope this will increase the number of businesses that integrate the spirit of volunteerism into their human resources and corporate social responsibility programmes,” said the HIA.

The move to include virtual activities is in line with how social services have evolved since the Covid-19 pandemic, a spokesman for the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) told ST.

This is because most social services’ activities, programmes and services are now available in-person or online.

“The doubling of the cap will increase the resources that organisations can tap,” YMCA said.

Deloitte’s Mr Walton also welcomed the move to include online activities under the scheme.

“Much of the skill-based volunteering, such as mentoring and tuition, has moved online in recent years,” he said. “This expansion opens doors to opportunities to reach more people, making it easier for individuals to fit volunteering into their work schedules.”