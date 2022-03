Businesses with company training committees will be able to tap a $70 million grant to raise productivity, redesign jobs and upskill workers. The funds will give NTUC more resources to work with such businesses and co-fund their transformation plans.

NTUC plans to have at least 2,500 such committees - which help companies develop and roll out training plans for their staff - by 2025, up from its original target of 1,000 by this year.

SEE THE BIG STORY