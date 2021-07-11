Buddhist charity lauded for spirit of giving across races, religions

One of the oldest charities here is a Buddhist entity whose philanthropic work extends to all people, regardless of race and religion.

In doing so, the 87-year-old Singapore Buddhist Lodge exemplifies a spirit that is necessary - and encouraged - in Singapore's multicultural society, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam yesterday.

He noted, for instance, that more than half of primary and secondary school bursaries given out by the lodge last year had gone to Malay and Indian students.

He was delivering a speech as guest of honour at a ceremony to inaugurate the lodge's latest board of directors as well as welfare and education foundation councils.

Describing the lodge as a key religious and charitable organisation with a long and rich history, Mr Shanmugam said many of its initiatives continue to benefit people in the broader community.

He highlighted how it has given out three vegetarian meals a day, since the 1980s. More than 500 meals are served each weekday, and up to 4,000 each weekend.

Its family service centre in Tampines provided counselling and outreach programmes to over 600 cases last year.

Since 1979, Singapore Buddhist Lodge's education foundation has given out more than $21 million in bursaries, while for the past 72 years, the welfare foundation has been distributing hongbao to the needy and to seniors during Chinese New Year. Over $15 million has been raised and given out to more than 300,000 beneficiaries.

Some of these initiatives have been carried out in partnership with the likes of Muslim welfare organisation Jamiyah Singapore and the Hindu Endowments Board.

The lodge is also one of nearly 700 religious signatories to the Commitment to Safeguard Religious Harmony in Singapore.

To affirm the pledge is to show that there are positive ways of interacting between religions and encouraging people of different faiths to be tolerant towards one another, said Mr Shanmugam.

He had stressed this point earlier in the day when asked to comment on a formal apology issued on Friday by former lecturer Tan Boon Lee for his bigoted outburst against an inter-ethnic couple last month. The incident ignited a national conversation on race and led Mr Shanmugam to say then that he was "not so sure any more" that Singapore was moving in the right direction on racial harmony.

He told reporters yesterday: "I just hope that we will continue to work towards a Singapore that is even more tolerant and more understanding across all the races. It's not the duty of any particular race only. It's all of us."