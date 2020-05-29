Bubble tea company donates $12,500 to ST School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - Milksha Singapore has donated $12,500 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund after some 5,000 cups of bubble tea were sold in a two-week period during the circuit breaker.

The bubble tea brand began the drive on May 11, pledging 50 cents to the ST School Pocket Money Fund for every cup of beverage sold.

Orders were processed through delivery platform Oddle as Milksha's four outlets here were shut in May in accordance with social distancing measures.

Within a fortnight of launching the drive, Milksha had sold 4,968 units of drinks and ice-creams, which it then rounded up to 5,000 units for a $2,500 donation to the fund.

Mr Liao Chih Chien, the director of Sinpoint Holdings, which holds the master franchise to Milksha Singapore, then matched the donation by four times the amount, or $10,000.

The ST School Pocket Money Fund supports children and youth from low-income families here by providing them with pocket money monthly. It helps about 10,000 children and youth every year.

Many families of these beneficiaries have been adversely affected by Covid-19 due to pay cuts or job losses.