Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to visit S'pore on Wednesday

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah last made a state visit here in 2017. PHOTO: AFP
SIINGAPORE - Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will make a two-day state visit to Singapore on Wednesday (Aug 24).

This is his fifth state visit to Singapore. He last made a state visit here in 2017.

Sultan Bolkiah will be accompanied by his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, as well as members of the royal family, Brunei ministers, and senior officials.

They will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and meet with President Halimah Yacob, who will also host a state banquet for them. They will also meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong during their visit.

Sultan Bolkiah and his wife will have a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Hassanal Saleha, named in their honour.

Sultan Bolkiah will also make a visit to Sembawang Air Base, hosted by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

