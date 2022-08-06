Brunei's Crown Prince visits Changi Naval Base

Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhta-dee Billah visited the Changi Naval Base yesterday as part of his official visit to Singapore.

During the visit, the Crown Prince - who was hosted by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad - sailed on the Republic of Singapore Navy's littoral mission vessel RSS Sovereignty.

In a media release, the Ministry of Defence said he was briefed on the operational roles and capabilities of the vessels.

The navy demonstrated how it worked with agencies such as the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Singapore Civil Defence Force to tackle security threats in the Republic's waters.

Present during the visit were Brunei's Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II Amin Liew Abdullah, Minister of Education Romaizah Salleh and Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister's Office Riza Yunos.

Also present were Singapore's Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman and Chief of Navy, Rear-Admiral Aaron Beng, as well as other senior officials from both countries.

In a Facebook post, Mr Zaqy noted the "strong and longstanding" defence relations between Brunei and Singapore, adding that the armed forces of both countries interact regularly through exercises, courses and visits.

"I look forward to closer cooperation and deeper ties with Brunei, and I hope that Crown Prince Billah and his delegation had a fruitful time here in Singapore," he said.

The Crown Prince was here on a three-day official visit - which ended yesterday - at the invitation of Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean for the 8th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme.