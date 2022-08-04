Brunei's Crown Prince meets President, DPM Wong, SM Teo

It was a packed schedule for Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah yesterday, the first day of his official trip to Singapore for a bilateral programme that is resuming after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He visited Victoria School in Siglap and Our Tampines Hub and its integrated public service centre, and was hosted to lunch by President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, at the Istana.

He was also hosted to a welcome dinner by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday evening.

Crown Prince Billah is here for the 8th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme (YLP) from yesterday to tomorrow.

Launched in 2013, the YLP is an annual exchange that Singapore and Brunei take turns to host to deepen ties between younger leaders from both sides.

The last YLP was hosted by Brunei in 2019, before Covid-19 struck.

The Crown Prince visited Victoria School yesterday morning with his wife, Princess Sarah, and a delegation.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who hosted them, said in a Facebook post that they observed a biology experiment and visited the school's eco-garden.

He said: "With the gradual resumption of travel, I am glad that we are once again able to have in-person exchanges with close friends like Brunei.

"Our two countries have much to learn from each other, and I look forward to furthering our cooperation in education and beyond."

President Halimah, in a Facebook post after hosting the Crown Prince to lunch at the Istana, said she had last met him during his visit to Singapore in 2018 for the 6th YLP.

"We have a special and longstanding relationship with Brunei that is underpinned by strong bilateral cooperation and personal ties between our leaders," she said.

"The YLP is a key platform for both sides to work together to find new opportunities for cooperation and to strengthen bonds among the younger leaders."

Crown Prince Billah, who is also Senior Minister at Brunei's Prime Minister's Office, is here at the invitation of SM Teo.

SM Teo said that the YLP helps the two countries explore new opportunities for collaboration and strengthen interpersonal ties between their younger leaders.

Both sides have worked hard and well together throughout the pandemic and their efforts have paid off, he said in a Facebook post.

DPM Wong said in a Facebook post: "Over dinner, His Royal Highness and I had good exchanges on new avenues for collaboration and regional developments. May our bilateral ties continue growing from strength to strength!"

During the YLP, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also host a lunch for the visitors.