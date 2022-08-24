Brunei Sultan begins two-day state visit in Singapore today

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will begin a two-day state visit in Singapore today at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

This is his fifth state visit here, his last being in 2017.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, as well as members of the royal family, Bruneian ministers and senior officials, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and meet Madam Halimah, who will host a state banquet in their honour.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will call on Sultan Bolkiah and his wife, and host lunch for them.

Sultan Bolkiah and his wife will also receive a courtesy call from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Mrs Wong.

The Sultan and his wife will have a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Hassanal Saleha, named in their honour.

Sultan Bolkiah will also make a visit to Sembawang Air Base, hosted by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.