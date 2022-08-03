Brunei Crown Prince leads delegation to S'pore for young leaders' programme

Brunei Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah is leading a delegation to Singapore for the 8th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme (YLP) this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday.

The programme, which was launched in 2013, is a key platform for young leaders from both countries to meet and build ties with one another. Both sides take turns to host the programme.

Crown Prince Billah, who is also Senior Minister at Brunei's Prime Minister's Office, is on an official visit to Singapore till Friday at the invitation of Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

The Crown Prince is accompanied by his wife, Princess Sarah, and their children, Princess Muneerah Madhul, Prince Muhammad Aiman and Princess Faathimah Az-Zahraa'.

The Brunei delegation includes Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II Amin Liew Abdullah; Minister of Education Romaizah Salleh; Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister's Office Riza Yunos; and senior officials from the Brunei Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Public Service Department.

The Crown Prince's visit, his first since 2019, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, reaffirms the excellent and close ties between Singapore and Brunei, MFA said.

"During the visit, both sides will discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties in the coming years," the ministry added.

Crown Prince Billah and Princess Sarah will be hosted to lunch by President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, at the Istana.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also separately host lunch for the Crown Prince and the members of his delegation. Mr Teo and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will host them to a welcome dinner.

The Crown Prince will also visit Victoria School and Victoria Hall, Our Tampines Hub and its integrated public service centre, and RSS Singapura - Changi Naval Base.

Dr Maliki Osman, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, wrote in a Facebook post yesterday that he was delighted to welcome Crown Prince Billah and his family to Singapore for the YLP.

"I am pleased that the YLP has resumed after nearly three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The YLP has been a cornerstone of our longstanding and special relationship."

Last month, PM Lee and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, received royal honours from Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah during an investiture. They also attended the Sultan's 76th birthday celebrations.

Singapore and Brunei have longstanding arrangements such as the Currency Interchangeability Agreement, and also cooperate extensively in defence, finance, trade and investment, tourism, health, aquaculture and education.