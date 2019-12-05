Brunei commander gets Singapore military award

The commander of the Royal Brunei Land Forces received a prestigious military award in Singapore yesterday. Brigadier-General Awang Khairul Hamed Awang Haji Lampoh was awarded the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera) - or Meritorious Service Medal (Military) - conferred by President Halimah Yacob.

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen presented the award to Brig-Gen Khairul Hamed at an investiture at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Mindef said Brig-Gen Khairul Hamed was conferred the award for his significant contributions in strengthening bilateral defence ties between the Royal Brunei Land Forces and the Singapore Army. The Singapore and Brunei armies carry out regular bilateral exercises such as Exercise Maju Bersama and Exercise Rintis Bersama.

"Bilateral ties have also grown through regular visits, professional exchanges and the cross attendance of courses," Mindef added.

Prisca Ang