Brown rice baby food product from Australia recalled for excessive levels of arsenic

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected excessive levels of arsenic in a baby food product and has instructed the importer to recall it.

In a statement on Tuesday night (Nov 3), SFA said anyone who has bought the Organic Brown Rice Pasta Stars product by Bellamy's Organic should not feed it to infants.

"The level of arsenic detected may cause the product to be unsafe for consumption by infants if there is long-term intake," said SFA.

The agency added that while the maximum limit for arsenic in baby food as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations is 0.1 parts per million (ppm), it detected arsenic at levels ranging between 0.12ppm and 0.3ppm in samples of the Australian product.

Those caring for infants who have consumed the product and are feeling unwell should also seek medical advice.

The importer, DKSH Marketing Services Pte Ltd, has recalled the product and the process is currently ongoing.

As a precaution, SFA said it is recalling all batches of the implicated product.

Customers who have purchased it may contact their point of purchase for inquiries and for exchange of product, said SFA.