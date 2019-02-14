HIV data leak: Brochez's account of events convoluted, nearly impossible to verify, says US news outlet

Besides his Facebook posts, American Mikhy Farrera Brochez also gave an interview to a US news outlet on his run-ins with the law in Singapore and his role in the HIV Registry data leak.

US-based news website Vice News reported yesterday that, according to e-mails viewed by its reporters, Brochez e-mailed Google Drive links for what he said was the HIV Registry to an e-mail address associated with the Supreme Court in Singapore.

It also reported that several members of the Singapore government, the Attorney-General's Chambers, an official with the US State Department and a senior editor at CNN's Hong Kong bureau were also copied in that e-mail.

Vice News said that Brochez also offered to show it the HIV Registry multiple times. But it declined to view the registry data given that it contained private medical information.

Vice reported that in September last year, Brochez sent a separate e-mail containing a similar link to the editor-in-chief of The Straits Times (ST).

ST editor Warren Fernandez confirmed last night that he did receive e-mails from Brochez last year. These were sent in May and June, and not September, as reported by Vice News.

As is its usual practice in following up on such leads, the newsroom looked into them, but it could not corroborate the allegations made by him.

The Vice report yesterday also described Brochez's accounts of events as "convoluted and nearly impossible to verify in full, par-ticularly since the details often shift in the retelling".