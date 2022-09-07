Broad support for expanded law, but dorm operators seek greater clarity

A move to regulate 1,600 migrant worker dormitories here under a single law drew broad support from an industry association and non-governmental organisations serving foreign workers.

But dormitory operators most impacted by the expansion of the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (Feda) are seeking greater clarity on new licensing conditions and how the law will be enforced.

Feda, which took effect in 2016, currently applies only to larger dorms with 1,000 or more beds.

From April 1 next year, it will be extended to smaller dormitories with seven beds or more, with four licence classes and tiered requirements based on dormitory size.

For Migrant Workers' Centre executive director Bernard Menon, the move to expand Feda comes after years of advocacy.

Since the enactment of Feda, the centre had been asking the authorities why only dorms with 1,000 or more beds needed to be regulated under the law, he said.

Mr Menon noted that most of the complaints about poor housing standards involve smaller operators, and it was these smaller dorms that needed the most help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There was no unified code, so how do we professionalise the industry? How do we bring standards up across the board? Once we have a baseline that is consistent throughout all dormitory operators, then you can look upwards."

Dormitory Association of Singapore council member Eugene Aw said the 1,200 factory-converted dormitories (FCDs) here will be the most impacted by the expansion of Feda. But the changes at this time pertain mainly to improvements in dorm management and so the added costs are manageable as they are administrative, said Mr Aw, whose firm RT Group manages five FCDs.

While improved living standards introduced for newly built dorms in September last year are part of the Feda licensing requirements, existing dorms do not need to upgrade their infrastructure just yet.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday that it is still in talks with operators and employers about a transition plan.

Some FCD operators said they already have some of the new non-infrastructure-related requirements in place, such as contingency plans for public health outbreaks.

But Mr V. Manimaran, operations manager of Wee Chwee Huat Scaffolding and Construction, which operates a 350-bed dorm in Woodlands, said more details are needed for other conditions like the need to deploy traffic marshals when directed by the authorities to do so.

Dorm operators also want assurance that MOM will ensure everyone plays ball, he said.

Mr Goh Boo Kui, contracts director of Unison Construction, which operates an FCD in Tuas that can house 315 workers, said he is more concerned about the infrastructural improvements that lie ahead.

One such upgrade is the need for an en suite toilet for every six residents - something existing FCDs are largely not designed for.

The hope is for the Government to provide some subsidies and flexibility. If not, Mr Goh's firm may downsize its dormitory so that it can meet the lower requirements being asked of smaller dorms.

The Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics said it is hopeful the expanded law will help migrant workers in the long run, but much will depend on how it is enforced. "We hope MOM will closely monitor the well-being of workers and make provisions for those who fall through the cracks, especially during the transition period."