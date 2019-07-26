Bringing the hospital into the classroom

President Halimah Yacob taking a wefie with students from the nursing and social work diploma courses at Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Health and Social Sciences (SHSS) yesterday.

During her visit to the school, President Halimah toured the specialist labs, which integrate classroom learning with a hospital setting to enhance the nursing students' learning experiences.

Accompanying her were Dr Bryan Chua, director of SHSS, and Ms Jeanne Liew, principal and chief executive officer of Nanyang Polytechnic.

President Halimah also visited the school's Centre for Connected Care and Centre of Excellence.