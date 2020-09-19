Bright start to Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations

Gardens by the Bay was alight with lanterns yesterday evening as it welcomed the first visitors for its annual Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations. Visitors can seek out the Apricot Grove lantern set at Golden Garden, where they will find pale-pink apricot flowers in bloom. Inspired by the fable of Dong Feng, a skilled medical practitioner who lived during China's Three Kingdoms period, this floral set is a tribute to Singapore's healthcare workers. At the Royal Family's Walk lantern set, which was first displayed at the Seoul Lantern Festival last year, a Joseon Dynasty royal procession comes alive with delicate figures of a king, queen and their entourage. Located at the Supertree Grove, the display is made from hanji, or Korean traditional paper derived from the bark of the mulberry tree. The lantern sets will be a feature at the Gardens until Oct 4, and will light up from 7pm to 10pm daily.