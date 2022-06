Ms Maggie Charn was walking a 12-year-old miniature schnauzer she was home boarding in 2014 when the dog suddenly collapsed. She immediately performed chest compressions and carried out mouth-to-snout resuscitation on the dog, successfully reviving it.

Her life-saving feat was a practised one - she had completed a Canine First Responder course under a visiting trainer from Britain a couple of months prior to the incident.