Boy's foot trapped in escalator at Jewel

A boy was taken to hospital yesterday after getting his foot stuck in an escalator at Jewel Changi Airport.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for assistance at 3.20pm and that rescue tools were used to free the boy's foot. He was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital in an SCDF ambulance.

A spokesman for Jewel confirmed the incident and said: "Investigations showed that the incident occurred as his foot was brushing the side of the escalator."

She added: "The child was assessed by medical personnel on-site, and he will undergo further checks at a hospital. We advise all shoppers to stay vigilant, especially with children, when riding on escalators at all times."

Neither Jewel nor the SCDF provided the boy's age.

Last month, a five-year-old boy suffered a minor cut on his toe after his slipper was caught in an escalator at Jewel.

