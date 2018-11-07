Boys' Brigade Singapore launches PayNow QR Code for donations to its Share-A-Gift project

SINGAPORE - Donors can go cashless when contributing to the Boys' Brigade's Christmas charity project this year. Its collection tins will have PayNow QR codes printed on them so that donors can give money virtually.

These donations will go towards the annual Share-A-Gift project which runs from Nov 21 to Dec 17.

The project, which is now in its 31st year, provides food hampers to the needy and grants their wishes for items.

The latest initiative builds on last year's efforts to move cash donations online, which has allowed them to reach out to a bigger base of donors, noted Mr Lui Chong Chee, chairman of the Boys' Brigade Singapore 2018.

Last year, donors started making donations via the NTUC FairPrice's online portal.

"It's convenient for the new millennial generation... You can just use the QR codes to contribute," said Mr Lui, who was speaking at a news conference on Wednesday (Nov 7).

This year, the project aims to help 41,756 beneficiaries, including 9,053 needy families and individuals who have requested for specific items, such as shoes, clothing and rice cookers, under a "Specific Wishes" category.

The rest will receive food hampers with 25 necessities that could last them for four months or more.

Apart from donating via the QR codes at 12 collection points islandwide, the public can also donate food items for the hampers at these points.

They are located at FairPrice outlets in Ang Mo Kio Hub, Bedok Mall, Junction 8, Bukit Timah Plaza, Jem, Jurong Point, Nex, Kallang Wave Mall, Tampines Mall, Thomson Plaza, Toa Payoh HDB Hub and Warehouse Club.