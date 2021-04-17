Boy unconscious after accident, driver arrested

The boy was trapped under the wheel of a car on Thursday. Three passers-by attempted to lift the car to free the boy but were unable to do so until a member of the public offered a car jack, Lianhe Wanbao said. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO READER
A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital unconscious following a car accident in Lorong 6 Toa Payoh on Thursday afternoon.

A 51-year-old male driver was arrested for a negligent act causing grievous hurt.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the accident happened at a zebra crossing outside Safra Toa Payoh at around 2.30pm.

The boy, who was with his mother, was trapped under the wheel of a white car, a witness told Lianhe Wanbao.

Three passers-by attempted to lift the car to free the boy but were unable to do so until a member of the public offered a car jack, the paper reported.

The child's mother was seen to be distraught at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Topics: 