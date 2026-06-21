Boy taken to hospital after signboard collapses at foodcourt in Rivervale Mall

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The boy is currently resting at home after being taken to hospital for further medical assessment and care.

SINGAPORE – A boy was taken to hospital after a signboard collapsed at a Food Junction outlet in a Sengkang mall on June 20.

In response to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took a person to KK Women’s and Children’s hospital after receiving a call for assistance at about 10.30am that day.

A spokeswoman for Food Junction said it was aware of the incident that occurred at Rivervale Mall.

“Our team responded immediately and worked closely with the mall management and emergency responders to provide assistance to a customer who had sustained injury,” the spokeswoman said, adding that the person is currently resting at home after being taken to hospital for further medical assessment and care.

“Following a full review and thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident, we have reinforced all safety precautions in alignment with the relevant authorities,” she said.

Operations have resumed at the foodcourt, the spokesperson said. “We apologise for this unfortunate incident,” she added.

A Food Junction spokesperson said all safety precautions have been reinforced and operations at the outlet have resumed. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YUHUI1748/TIKTOK

In a video posted on social media platform TikTok, rubble can be seen from the collapsed signboard across the entrance to Food Junction. Other parts of the ceiling can be seen partially in tact as onlookers keep a distance from the debris.

Checks by ST found the Food Junction outlet to be located on the ground floor of the mall. ST has contacted the mall management and the Building and Construction Authority for more information.