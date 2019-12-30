Boy taken to hospital after PMD collision

A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a personal mobility device (PMD) near Marina Bays Sands in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The boy was conscious when he was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, the police said.

A 17-year-old boy riding the PMD was arrested for causing hurt by a rash act.

The incident occurred at around 12.45am in Bayfront Avenue near the ArtScience Museum and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Photos of the accident taken by a Straits Times reader show a crowd gathered on a footpath in Bayfront Avenue.

Investigations are ongoing.