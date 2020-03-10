Boy, 5, youngest patient among 36 cases in Safra Jurong cluster

A five-year-old boy has been confirmed as the youngest patient in the Safra Jurong cluster of 36 coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday.

A branch of The Orange Tree Preschool will be closed temporarily from today until March 20 as a result of the confirmed infection, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said.

The boy, Case 160, is enrolled at The Orange Tree (CCK), which is located in Choa Chu Kang Road. He was last at the pre-school on March 6.

The closure dates cover the 14-day incubation period from when the boy was last in the pre-school.

"All children, teachers and staff will be given a leave of absence during the closure period," the ECDA said, adding that contact tracing is ongoing.

The pre-school will resume programmes on March 21.

The agency added that the pre-school will conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the premises and is closely monitoring the health of its staff and pupils.

This is in addition to precautionary measures which were earlier implemented in line with MOH's and ECDA's guidelines, which include the restriction of visitors.

ECDA said it is working with the pre-school to engage parents on the precautionary measures and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

"In accordance with MOH's guidelines, staff and children are advised to stay at home during the closure period. Staff and children should avoid going to crowded places and attending social gatherings," it said.

The agency reminded pre-schools to be vigilant when conducting health checks and to observe high standards of personal and environmental hygiene.