Boutique art fair pillar of S'pore Art Week

Wearing a costume adorned with silicone-moulded human arms, feet and octopus tentacles, Filipino artist Lilibeth Cuenca Rasmussen presented an interactive art performance titled Octopada at the preview of boutique art fair S.E.A Focus on Wednesday.

In it, Rasmussen becomes a living sculpture that impersonates an octopus, mimicking the colours, shapes and patterns of its environment to camouflage itself from enemies.

She is one of more than 35 artists based in or connected to South-east Asia who are featured at the fair.

The contemporary art showcase, which is in its second edition, opened to the public yesterday and runs till Monday at Gillman Barracks as part of the Singapore Art Week 2020 (SAW).

Twenty galleries are taking part in this year's edition, of which eight are participating for the first time.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, who attended the preview, noted that this year's edition formed an important pillar of SAW.

"It seeks to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of contemporary art and artists of Southeast Asia, which is important to our visual arts ecosystem," she said.

In an effort to bring art to the community, SAW 2020 is bringing art to the heartland in collaboration with nine community partners, including Our Tampines Hub and Safra Toa Payoh. Activities will include workshops, art walks and community art showcases.

S.E.A Focus is organised by STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery and supported by the National Arts Council.

General tickets are priced at $15 for a one-day pass, while concession tickets for senior citizens are priced at $10. Students have free admission to the event. Visitors can also buy a $20 four-day pass.