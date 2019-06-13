Bottled water recalled after bacteria found in samples

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of Starfresh bottled drinking water yesterday after bacteria were found in samples of the product.

The bacterium strain - Pseudomonas aeruginosa - was detected during routine testing of the bottled water, which was imported from Malaysia.

The agency has told importer Radha Exports to recall all the implicated products.

Radha Exports owns the ABC Bargain Centre and ValuDollar chain of stores here.

The recalled products are the 1.5-litre Starfresh bottles of water that expire on May 13, 2021, and the 500ml Starfresh bottles that expire on May 11, the same year.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common environmental bacterium found in faeces, soil, water and sewage. It can multiply in water environments and also on the surface of certain organic material in contact with water.



The recalled products are the 1.5-litre and 500ml Starfresh bottles. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY



The SFA said that using or consuming products contaminated with this bacterium can cause a range of infections, but will rarely cause serious illnesses in healthy individuals.

It advised consumers who have bought the implicated products not to consume them. Anyone who has consumed the water and has health concerns should seek medical advice, said the agency.

Consumers with inquiries or who want to exchange their products can contact Radha Exports on 6220-2777.

The Straits Times has approached Radha Exports for comment.