Both countries sign seven deals on bilateral cooperation

Singapore and China signed seven deals in areas such as the arts, entrepreneurship, intellectual property and research yesterday, after an annual bilateral meeting cochaired by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng.

In all, six memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and one strategic framework agreement were signed and exchanged on the sidelines of the 14th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting held at The St Regis Singapore hotel.

The seven deals are as follows:

1. An MOU to promote the replication of the Tianjin Eco-city’s development experience in other Chinese cities, and, in future, the Belt and Road regions.

A joint work group, comprising senior government officials from Singapore and China will be formed to oversee its implementation.

2. The Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Suzhou municipal people’s government signed an MOU to deepen exchanges through the attachment of Singapore government officials to Suzhou.

The programme aims to enhance people-to-people links in areas such as training and the sharing of public administration experiences.

3. An MOU was signed and exchanged to facilitate the training of senior officials from both countries. It reaffirms the longstanding relations between Singapore and China, and will deepen cooperation under Singapore’s third government-to-government project with China – the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative.

4. The National Arts Council and the China National Arts Fund signed their first MOU to strengthen exchanges in the arts, encourage collaboration among artists and develop new creative work for audiences in both countries.

5. The National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee signed a strategic framework agreement to jointly establish a research institute in Chongqing.

The NUS (Chongqing) Research Institute, also known as NUSRI@CQ, will be the university’s second overseas research institute in China, after Suzhou.

It will serve as a base for NUS to conduct education, scientific research, technology transfer and commercialisation activities, which will strengthen Sino-Singapore cooperation in western China.

The institute will “serve as an important gateway for NUS to extend our reach in the western region of China”, Professor Ho Teck Hua, NUS senior deputy president and provost, said in a statement.

6. An MOU to cooperate in entrepreneurship, innovation and commercialisation was signed and exchanged between Enterprise Singapore, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research and the Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee.

The parties will work together to grow Singapore and Suzhou startups and develop partnerships in emerging industries such as advanced manufacturing, biomedicine and nanotechnology applications.

7. An MOU on intellectual property cooperation was signed between Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Administrative Committee, IP ValueLab and Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Investment and Development to establish an International Intellectual Property Innovation Service Centre in the Knowledge City.

The agreement aims to provide Chinese enterprises with better access to Asean and other key overseas markets through Singapore.

Likewise, Singapore and other companies in Asean can access market opportunities in China’s Greater Bay Area and beyond.