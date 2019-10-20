Boosting competition, innovation best for consumer protection: Chan Chun Sing

The best form of consumer protection is to promote competition and innovation, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said.

The Government's job is to ensure low barriers to entry so that markets can continue to have potential competition, he said in an interview.

Giving an example of a scenario where Grab is the sole player in the ride-hailing scene, he said: "You are only concerned with that if the Gojeks of the world can no longer come in... If they are prepared to show that they are able to come in easily, then what are the chances of Grab in this particular case undertaking unfair practices?"

Responding to a question on whether the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) lacks teeth when it comes to enforcing consumer protection laws, Mr Chan said that rules must keep pace with market changes, but should not be too prohibitive.

Unlike some consumer protection bodies overseas, the CCCS cannot issue directions or impose monetary penalties on businesses that persistently engage in unfair practices. It is empowered to only apply to the court to order the business to cease its errant ways.

While rules cannot be too lax, they also "cannot be so prescriptive as to prevent any market innovation", particularly in the current environment, said Mr Chan.

This balance is something that each country must decide for itself and bear the consequences of, he said. "It's a dynamic equilibrium. So, at any one point in time, you are constantly adjusting."

Rules must also be coupled with "some sense of social consciousness - you don't do business in certain ways to cheat people", he said.