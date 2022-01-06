Booster shot needed to maintain fully vaccinated status from Feb 14

Singapore will require those aged 18 and above to get a Covid-19 booster jab to maintain their fully vaccinated status, as it braces itself for a large Omicron wave that could see a peak of 15,000 cases a day in the worst-case scenario.

The updated policy, which will take effect on Feb 14, means those eligible have to take their booster jab within 270 days, or about nine months, of the last dose of their primary vaccination series to be considered fully vaccinated.

Announcing this yesterday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the Omicron variant has shown itself to be more transmissible than Delta, and the country has to prepare for a "much bigger infection wave" than was seen with the Delta variant last October.

At its peak late last year, the Delta variant saw Singapore register over 5,000 cases in one day. Omicron cases could exceed this number "by a few times", Mr Ong noted.

"At its peak, Delta infections were doubling at six to eight days. Omicron infections may double in two to three days," he said.

Director of medical services Kenneth Mak said a worst-case scenario may see Singapore recording as many as 15,000 cases a day at the peak of the Omicron wave, as he urged people to take their booster jab when it is offered to them.

The number of Omicron cases in Singapore has risen, with 1,281 such cases in the past week. Of these, 233 are local cases, which make up 18 per cent of the local cases in the last week, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate yesterday was 1.28, up from 1.09 on Tuesday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before, and a rate that is more than one shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

MOH yesterday reported 805 new Covid-19 cases, of which 440 were Omicron cases. These comprise 302 imported cases and 138 local cases.

Elaborating on the move to require booster jabs, Mr Ong said people who have not received this additional dose will see their full vaccination status lapse 270 days or nine months after the second dose of their mRNA vaccine or third dose of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine.

"This will, among other things, affect your access to vaccination-differentiated venues such as malls, restaurants and libraries," he added.

People here will be invited to take their booster jab five months after their second mRNA jab, or after their third dose of the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccine.

Unlike the primary regime, a person is considered fully vaccinated from the same day he receives his booster jab, without the need to factor in a two-week period.

"On Feb 14, if your last vaccine dose was taken before May 20, 2021, which is 270 days or nine months ago, your fully vaccinated status will lapse," said Mr Ong.

Those who have not yet reached the nine-month expiry by then, or who are medically ineligible for boosters, will not be affected.

He added that the effective date of the policy has been set "quite a while from now" to give people the chance to take their booster jabs early.

Giving figures on the booster vaccination take-up rate, Associate Professor Mak said among those aged above 30 who are eligible for their boosters, nearly 70 per cent have received their jabs.

The figure was at 89 per cent for eligible seniors aged above 60, he added.

Noting that antibody levels can wane over time, Prof Mak urged people to get their booster jabs as soon as possible to boost protection against severe infection and reduce the risk of being infected by the Delta or Omicron variants.

"There's no good reason to think that you may skip the booster vaccination simply because you think that Omicron infections are potentially less serious," he added.