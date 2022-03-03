Bookings required for those driving to columbariums during Qing Ming period

Visitors planning to drive to Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbariums at peak times during the upcoming Qing Ming Festival period will be required to book a time slot in advance.

This comes after a booking system was successfully implemented at Mandai Columbarium during the Chinese tomb-sweeping festival last year, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) yesterday.

This year's Qing Ming Festival will take place on April 5.

The visiting period is between March 26 and April 17. The three government-managed columbariums in Choa Chu Kang, Mandai and Yishun will open round the clock throughout that time.

The NEA said crowds at Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbariums are expected to be larger this year, given the higher niche occupancy. Those looking to avoid the crowds should refrain from visiting on weekends, the day of the Qing Ming Festival, and Good Friday on April 15, it added.

The e-appointment booking system for drivers will help improve traffic flow at those two locations during peak visiting periods between March 26 and April 17, said the NEA.

The URL is https://go.gov.sg/qm2022vehicleappt. Appointment slots will be released two weeks before peak visiting days, starting on March 12 at 10am.

Visitors planning to drive to Mandai Columbarium between 6am and 4pm from March 26 to April 17 need to book a slot.

Those looking to drive to Choa Chu Kang Columbarium between 6am and 4pm on weekends, Qing Ming Festival and Good Friday are required to make bookings.

Visitors taking public transport will not be required to make appointment bookings. Non-registered vehicles can still drop off passengers at the designated drop-off points.

The NEA said it will also put in place several other crowd control measures at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and government-managed columbariums during the Qing Ming period. This is in view of the Covid-19 situation and existing safe management measures.

Visitors should avoid going with elderly family members, young children and pets. They should limit group sizes to the prevailing allowed number, which is currently five.