Bookings needed for peak periods at Sentosa beaches

Fun seekers heading to the beaches in Sentosa will now have to make bookings ahead of their visit, to better facilitate Covid-19 safe management measures.

From Oct 17, people who want to visit the beaches during peak periods, including weekends and public holidays, will have to make reservations first.

The booking system will be trialled for an initial period of three months for Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches, said Sentosa Development Corporation in a statement yesterday.

It added that crowds have been observed at these sites during peak periods.

The announcement comes after the Government said in July that popular public spaces such as parks and beaches will be temporarily closed off as they approach capacity limits, to manage crowds there.

Carparks serving those areas may also be selectively closed, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said at the time.

These measures are still in place.

MOH had also noted then that crowds were observed at selected parts of the beach at East Coast Park, with many in groups of more than five individuals and without proper safe distancing.

The National Parks Board said more popular beachfronts at East Coast Park have been segmented since early July and selected sections that get too crowded are temporarily closed.

For the latest Sentosa beach bookings, guests may pre-book their entry at the Singapore Land Authority website up to seven days before their beach visit, subject to capacity limits.

The reservation system will accept bookings from Oct 10, for visits starting from Oct 17.

Guests may choose from two time slots to visit - in the morning (8am to 1pm) or afternoon (2pm to 7pm).

They may make reservations for up to five people in each booking and will receive an e-mail confirming their selected beach zone and time slot.

On the day of the visit, guests should approach the beach entry kiosk of their selected zone, and present their confirmation e-mail for verification.

They will be issued wristbands for admission and may access the selected beach zone at any point during the reserved time slot.

Fifteen beach courts across Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches will also be made available for booking, for court-based games such as beach volleyball.

Since July, the three beaches have been segmented into a total of seven zones, each with a capacity limit ranging between 100 and 350 people to allow for safe distancing.

"Safety rings" have also been progressively put in place on Sentosa's beaches during the same period, indicating spots where groups of up to five people may gather.

Groups should keep within the demarcated area and observe a minimum safe distance of 1m from other groups and guests.



"Safety rings" placed on beaches. PHOTO: SENTOSA



Sentosa Development Corporation chief executive Thien Kwee Eng said: "The launch of a reservation-only beach entry during peak periods will help us ensure that Sentosa remains safe for all guests and staff as we welcome more guests back to our diverse and exciting array of leisure offerings."

Engineer Carrie Mok, 25, said having to make a Sentosa beach booking prior to a visit is slightly inconvenient, as it requires extra planning.

"I won't be able to take impromptu strolls along the beach after dinner at VivoCity over the weekends," she said.

"But considering how crowded Sentosa beaches have been, I think this measure is a good safeguard against the spread of the virus."