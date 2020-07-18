Book dispenser for CCK residents while library gets a revamp

Library users in Choa Chu Kang (CCK) can now browse and borrow books even though the branch there is closed for renovations.

The National Library Board (NLB) has installed a book dispenser at Level 1 of Lot One Shoppers' Mall. The library, on Level 4 of the mall, is slated to reopen next year.

The books available for borrowing are English titles chosen from NLB's popular collections and are suitable for all ages.

To give library users a wide selection of books, the machine is replenished daily and any item that has remained in the dispenser for 15 days is removed and replaced the next day.

The books borrowed from the dispenser can be returned at any library branch.

The same loan quota, renewal privileges and loan periods apply.

Besides the 264 slots allocated to physical books, the dispenser also has 88 slots for reserved books, magazines and audio-visual materials for library users to pick up.

Readers must pay first before collecting these reserved items, through the NLB mobile app or at any of its e-kiosks or reservation lockers at its branches island-wide.

Through the book dispenser's interactive screen, library users can also browse, borrow and download e-books for offline access using the OverDrive or Libby app.

The book dispenser operates during Lot One Shoppers' Mall's opening hours from 10am to 10pm daily.