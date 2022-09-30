Book details unique challenges faced by female drug offenders

Introduced to heroin and cannabis by her abusive ex-husband, Ms Salimah Sukar's addiction to drugs landed her in prison five times over the course of 23 years, with her longest stretch spanning seven years.

Telling herself she did not want to die in prison - because her four children needed her - Ms Salimah vowed to stay clean when she was released in 2015.

Yet even then, the pressures of running a household and paying for daily expenses led her to consider again selling drugs - an offence which had led to her being jailed in 1995. Realising she was tempted to go back to her old ways, the now 57-year-old phoned her second husband, himself a recovering addict.

"My husband told me, 'Relax, whatever it is, we will do it together'," she said.

Ms Salimah then turned to her counsellor, who talked her through the episode and helped her meet some household expenses.

For Ms Chris Wong - whose drug addiction began after an ex-boyfriend introduced her to Ecstasy when she was 25 - counselling also helped keep her off drugs, as did a desire not to let down her two children. "I thought, 'I cannot go back to my old life'," said the 49-year-old church volunteer.

The women's stories are among 16 featured in a book, A Woman's Journey Home: Stories Of Hope And Empowerment. Co-published by the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association (Sana) and Singapore Prison Service (SPS), it was launched on Thursday at a conference marking Sana's 50th anniversary. It is available as a free e-book on Sana's website.

Speaking during the event, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said the stories illustrate how female offenders risk suffering abuse, neglect and trauma, and often have to struggle for financial independence.

SPS has rehabilitation programmes that specifically address issues that lead women to drug use, he said.

"Female drug abusers learn to manage unhelpful relationships that would directly or indirectly lead to their relapse and learn to better cope in their roles as mothers, daughters and partners," he said.

Zhaki Abdullah