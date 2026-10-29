Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Bomberry chocolate fruit products recalled over fears they may contain metal

The four Bomberry products affected in the recall.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled various chocolate-covered fruit products under the Bomberry brand over concerns that they may contain metal.

The affected products are Bomberry Natural Blueberries + Belgian Chocolate (150g) in the flavours Dark Chocolate and White & Milk Chocolate, and Bomberry Natural Raspberries + Belgian Chocolate (150g) in the flavours White & Dark Chocolate and White & Milk Chocolate. All four products originated from Australia.

The recall covers products with “best before” dates up to and including Jan 20, 2028.

SFA has directed the importer, Little Farms, to recall the affected products as a precautionary measure, following an earlier recall by Food Standards Australia New Zealand. The recall is ongoing.

Those who have bought the affected products should not consume them, SFA said . T hose who have consumed them and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, the agency added.