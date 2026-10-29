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Bomberry chocolate fruit products recalled over fears they may contain metal

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The four Bomberry products affected in the recall.

The four Bomberry products affected in the recall.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

Marisa Yeo

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled various chocolate-covered fruit products under the Bomberry brand over concerns that they may contain metal.

The affected products are Bomberry Natural Blueberries + Belgian Chocolate (150g) in the flavours Dark Chocolate and White & Milk Chocolate, and Bomberry Natural Raspberries + Belgian Chocolate (150g) in the flavours White & Dark Chocolate and White & Milk Chocolate. All four products originated from Australia.

The recall covers products with “best before” dates up to and including Jan 20, 2028.

SFA has directed the importer, Little Farms, to recall the affected products as a precautionary measure, following an earlier recall by Food Standards Australia New Zealand. The recall is ongoing.

Those who have bought the affected products should not consume them, SFA said. Those who have consumed them and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, the agency added.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.