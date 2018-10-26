Body of S'porean paraglider to be flown home today

The body of Singaporean Ng Kok Choong is expected to be flown home today after he died in a paragliding accident in India early this week.

The Indian authorities yesterday handed over Mr Ng's body to his wife Sharon and elder son Marcus. They had flown into Kangra Airport in the state of Himachal Pradesh on a chartered plane.

Mr Ng, 53, a retired real estate agent, was found dead by rescuers in the Dhauladhar mountain range in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

His friends reported him missing on Monday when he failed to return after his paragliding flight.

Mr Sumit Nurpuri, Mr Ng's friend and fellow paraglider who rendered help to his family, said everybody was helpful and provided full cooperation to complete the formalities.

A post-mortem report officially released yesterday confirmed that Mr Ng's death was due to a head injury.

The Singaporean had stayed in Bir, a town popular with paragliders. It is located at the foothills of the Dhauladhar mountain range. He was there for the Bir Billing Paragliding World Cup starting tomorrow.

Less than a month ago, Mr Ng survived a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province. He and a fellow paraglider, Belgian Francois de Neuville, helped rescue a woman and her young daughter trapped under the rubble of a hotel.

Yesterday, the local authorities in Bir held a safety briefing for the 250 paragliders gathered for the competition.