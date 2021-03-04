Bodies of three Tuas blast victims to be repatriated

The three workers who died following the explosion in Tuas last week were sent off in a ceremony at Geylang Bahru Industrial Estate yesterday morning. Their bodies are expected to be repatriated today.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said its team and the Building Construction And Timber Industries Employees' Union attended the last rites for the dead men.

The three coffins were placed side by side during the ceremony at the undertaker's premises, as about 30 people - fellow workers and friends - paid their last respects. The three men who died were Mr Marimuthu S., 38, Mr Shohel Md, 23, and Mr Anisuzzaman "Ani" Md, 29.

MWC said their bodies will be repatriated to their home towns in India and Bangladesh.

Mr Marimuthu's younger brother, who is also working in Singapore, will be taking his brother's remains home.

A total of 10 workers were taken to hospital after the explosion at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 on Feb 24.

Two were discharged soon after. Three died, while the remaining five fought for their lives in the intensive care unit.

On Tuesday, four of the five who are still in hospital were moved to high-dependency wards and are no longer in critical condition.

MWC said it was working with the hospital to arrange video calls for the patients to contact their families.

The blast occurred on the premises of Stars Engrg, a contractor dealing with fire protection systems. It forced the evacuation of 65 others in the vicinity of the blaze.

The Ministry of Manpower's preliminary investigations found that the explosion was caused by the accumulation of potato starch in a confined environment. Contact with a source of ignition can cause a combustible dust explosion.

A fund-raising campaign on Give.Asia by non-profit organisation ItsRainingRaincoats has closed after raising more than $600,000 for the victims of the explosion.

Members of the public who want to help the workers affected in the explosion, as well as other accidents involving distressed migrant workers, can donate to the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund at https://www.giving.sg/mwaf