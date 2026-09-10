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Blue, orange CHAS card holders get 6% off at Sheng Siong till Jan 1, 2027, up from 4%

The discount applies to blue CHAS card holders on Thursdays, and orange CHAS card holders on Fridays.

SINGAPORE – Lower-income Singaporeans can now get 6 per cent off at all Sheng Siong outlets through Jan 1, 2027, up from 4 per cent previously.

In a statement on Sept 10, Sheng Siong said the discount will apply to blue and orange Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) card holders. Blue CHAS card holders can use the enhanced discount on Thursdays, while orange CHAS card holders can use it on Fridays.

Senior citizens will continue to get a 4 per cent discount when they shop at Sheng Siong on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The discounts are capped at a maximum spend of $200 in a single receipt daily. They do not apply to stages one and two infant formula, tobacco, alcohol, disposable carrier bag charges, phone cards, Sheng Siong vouchers and Beverage Container Return Scheme refunds.

Those shopping on behalf of senior family members can present the senior’s physical identity card at checkout for the discount, while CHAS card holders may show a physical or digital card.

“We hope every small saving can help with daily household expenses,” Sheng Siong Group chief executive Lim Hock Chee said.

“After providing additional support through the 8 per cent CHAS discount in June, we wanted to continue doing a little more for our customers. We hope the 6 per cent discount will help them save a little more on their everyday groceries.”

Sheng Siong had doubled CHAS discounts from 4 per cent to 8 per cent during the month of June.

The supermarket chain first introduced the discount scheme for blue CHAS card holders in March 2025 and orange CHAS card holders in January 2026. The scheme, which was slated to end in June, was extended to Dec 31.

In 2025, Sheng Siong provided about $7.5 million in savings to customers through its senior citizen and CHAS blue and orange discount schemes.

Households with a monthly income per person of between $1,501 to $2,300 are eligible to apply for the orange card. Households with a monthly income of up to $1,500 per person can apply for the blue card.

Earlier on Sept 2, supermarket giant FairPrice Group announced its own 6 per cent discount for blue and orange CHAS card holders from S ept 3 to Jan 1, 2027.