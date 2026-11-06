Blue Miracle Inspiration travel agency suspended by STB over failure to submit required documents

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The suspension is effective from Nov 6 for six months or until Blue Miracle Inspiration submits two required documents, whichever is earlier, said STB.

SINGAPORE – Travel agency Blue Miracle Inspiration has been suspended from conducting travel agent activities for up to six months after it failed to submit two documents as required by the law.

A travel agent is required to submit its audited statement of accounts and annual business profile returns within six months after the close of its financial year, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in a statement on Nov 6.

The suspension is effective from Nov 6 for six months or until Blue Miracle Inspiration submits the two documents , whichever is earlier, said STB.

During the period of suspension, the company must fulfil its existing obligations to its customers but cannot accept new travel bookings.

An updated list of licensed travel agents here can be found at trust.stb.gov.sg. Travel agents can e-mail STB at stb_ta@stb.gov.sg for related licensing queries.

A firm called Blue Miracle Inspiration was listed as a live company on business registry website Bizfile as at Nov 6. It has a unit on 10 Winstedt Road listed as its current registered address.

The company’s website is still accessible but with only a “Contact Us” page and no other information.

Its Instagram and Facebook profiles are also still public, although its last posts were made in May 2025 and January 2025 respectively.